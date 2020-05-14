Football

Four Sampdoria players who tested positive for coronavirus now negative-club

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

ROME, May 14 (Reuters) - Four players at Serie A side Sampdoria who tested positive for the coronavirus last week have now tested negative, the Genoa-based club said on Thursday.

"U.C. Sampdoria reports that the four players who previously tested positive for COVID-19 underwent two swab tests each and are currently negative," it announced, without giving further details or naming the players.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are due to begin group training sessions on Monday but no date has yet been set for the season to resume. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football
