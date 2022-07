Football

France 'calm' says coach Corinne Diacre on eve of Euro 2022 semi-final vs. Germany

France are gearing up for its first European Championship semi-final on Wednesday against Germany at Stadium MK. They finally ended their run of quarter-final eliminations in major tournaments with a 1-0 victory over Netherlands on Saturday. Manager Corinne Diacre says the squad is excited, but they "must not play the game before its time."

00:02:19, an hour ago