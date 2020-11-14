Kante scored only his second France goal in the 54th minute to leave them top of League A Group 3 with 13 points from five games, three ahead of Portugal and with the better head-to-head record to give themselves an unassailable lead.

France should have been ahead by halftime but Anthony Martial missed three chances, two saved by Rui Patricio and one hitting the crossbar.

Football Sweden beat Croatia 2-1 to stave off Nations League relegation 23 MINUTES AGO

Jose Fonte hit the post as Portugal pressed for an equaliser in the second half. The Nations League finals will take place in October next year in a single venue yet to be decided. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Norway's Nations League clash with Romania cancelled due to COVID-19 26 MINUTES AGO