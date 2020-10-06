The Olympique Lyonnais right back, 26, will miss Wednesday's friendly with Ukraine at Stade de France and the Nations League games at home to Portugal on Sunday and in Croatia on Oct. 14.
Dubois has made five appearances for the national team. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)
