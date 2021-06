Football

France star Paul Pogba removes beer bottle placed in front of him during press conference

France star Paul Pogba was not happy with the bottle of beer that was put in front him at the press conference held after Les Bleus defeated Germany 1-0 in Munich. The move comes off the back of Cristiano Ronaldo doing the same with Coca Cola bottles while performing his media duties for Portugal.

