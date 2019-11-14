France, Turkey and Czech Republic qualify for Euro 2020

Czech Republic, too, punched their ticket to the championships by coming from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 as Alex Kral scored one goal and set up another to give the hosts second spot in Group A on Thursday.

They join England, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the teams who have already qualified for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Serbia kept alive their hopes of reaching Euro 2020 after a first-half brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic helped them scramble a 3-2 home win over Luxembourg in a Group B qualifier.

And Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored another treble, moving closer to 100 international goals, as he led the European champions to a 6-0 drubbing of Lithuania in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday.