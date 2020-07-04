Frank Lampard calls for end of season summit on VAR

Round 3
Leroy Sane wants to win the first Champions League of his career with Bayern Munich after completing a transfer from Manchester City.
A "collective sit-down" to iron out problems with VAR should be held at the end of the Premier League season, says Frank Lampard
Jurgen Klopp rejects the suggestion he will now begin to use lots of youngsters in his starting lineups after his side were crowned Premier League champions.
Bayern Munich will not allow Thiago Alcantara run down his contract so could do a cut-price deal for the Spain international this summer. It is Saturday’s Euro
Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans not to breach social distancing rules by gathering outside Anfield.
Reports in Spain claim that Lionel Messi is set to leave Barcelona. Euro Papers investigates whether the unthinkable could happen.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho was scathing about VAR and his own team - calling his players "not mentally strong enough".
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday 'hurt' the newly crowned Premier League champions.
A dynasty is forming at Liverpool that could see them win the next five Premier League titles, Tony Evans says on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.
Barcelona are reportedly keen to free up cash this summer and are willing to part ways with La Masia product Juan Miranda with Premier League clubs linked.