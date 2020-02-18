It’s same old, same old for Chelsea. I’ve been there a few times this season and seen them have a lot of the ball but they don’t score enough goals and finish things off. You can keep saying it, but Chelsea will only stand for that for so long.

We’ve seen good managers, we’ve seen managers win doubles and we’ve seen them get the sack at Chelsea. Now somewhere along the line, it can’t be a case of ‘good old Frank and everything’s all right’. Somewhere along the line, Frank’s going to have to start delivering. I’m sure qualifying for the Champions League is on the to-do list for Chelsea and they’ll have virtually put that in as a must to be in the Champions League every season, so I think he knows that himself.

I was surprised as anyone that after all that fighting to go out and spend money in January and he didn’t spend anything. They are missing something. They’re missing a goalscorer and they can talk about Tammy Abraham, but I’m quite sure that during the summer they will go out and buy an established centre forward, without a doubt.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta (right) squares up to Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka while Mateo Kovacic (centre) and Antonio Rudiger look on during Chelsea's 2-0 home defeat to Manchester United on February 17, 2020.Getty Images

But the most important thing at the moment is that Frank has to finish in a Champions League spot. He’s just bought a player who regularly plays in the Champions League for Ajax, so you need to justify that one. I’m sure he hasn’t left to go and play in the Europa League, initially anyway. The press have been quite lenient with Frank and everything’s good and Frank’s doing okay with no question marks. But at some point, Frank’s going to have to face it that Chelsea see themselves as a big club, who have won the Champions League and compete regularly in the competition.

Maybe it’s going to have to come to the point that people will say that Frank Lampard, if he doesn’t shake them out of this indifferent form they’re in, he’ll be under a little bit of pressure. Chelsea don’t normally stand for this.

The press, if it wasn’t Frank in charge, would be on the back of Chelsea Football Club, without a shadow of a doubt.

SPURS CLASH A MUST-WIN GAME FOR UNDER-PRESSURE LAMPARD

It’s a big game for them against Tottenham at the weekend but they’re not bad against Tottenham. This game is obviously big because of Mourinho being at Tottenham, something he said he’d never ever do to the Chelsea fans when he was managing them.

Mourinho’s going to get maybe even worse abuse than when he was at Manchester United and that adds to the game. But that might get everything going for Chelsea and they might go and win that game. If they go and win that one, that gives Frank more breathing space with the press.

If he doesn’t win that game, it’ll be interesting to see what people start saying. Straight away, if Tottenham win, they go past Chelsea into fourth.

UNITED MUST BACK UP BRIDGE WIN BY BEATING WATFORD

It was another good result for Manchester United away from home on Monday night, playing three at the back, which worked for them and is a strength for them, but the most important match now is the one against Watford at home on Sunday. They’re the kind of games that United have been failing to get the full three points from. It’s important that they get three points because otherwise, what happened last night is totally irrelevant. The difference is they go into it with [Bruno] Fernandes in there and with a midfield with a better version of Fred of yesteryear and they’ve got Nemanja Matic who’s done really well as well.

The Manchester United team celebrate after Harry Maguire of Manchester United scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United KingdomGetty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka did well again. Defensively, you can state the obvious about the blocks he does and he just hates being beaten. For the Martial goal, he was fighting his legs a bit; I don’t know if he’s fully grown into his body. But his legs are incredible – they’re telescopic! He put step-overs in there and put in a fantastic cross into the area. Absolutely incredible. Everybody wants to question him up against Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they’re two completely different full-backs. One is a great defender and the other is a good crosser of the ball.

Harry Maguire should have gone for the challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta. The referee should have gone to the pitch-side monitor to check that.

But United have still got a lot to prove. They’ve still got Sheffield United at home. Sheffield United on the road are a decent team. United have still got tough fixtures. They’ve got Tottenham away as well, so there’s still a lot of pushing and shoving to go on yet to see who gets that fourth spot.

OLE MUST PRIORITISE EUROPA LEAGUE

The game on Thursday’s important, another away game. They’re going to have to start upping their performances in the Europa League as they haven’t been great but have got through so far relatively easily.

Now they’re up against a better-quality side in Club Bruges and then they’ve got to go into the game at the weekend. It’ll be interesting to see what Ole does in that Europa League game because that’s a winnable tournament. We saw United win it under Mourinho in 2017. You can’t write off United winning it and if you’re someone like Ole, he knows the only way he’s going to appease anybody – especially the people who’ve got it in for him – is to go and win a trophy. No-one can take a trophy away from you. You can try and belittle it, but at the end of the day, it’s a trophy.

A Champions League spot is still available for United, the FA Cup is still available for them and he’s got to show a bit of seriousness about that tournament now. It’s the knockout stage and if he can come back to the home game with a decent result, all of a sudden they can go a stage further. You can’t dismiss it too much because of the game at the weekend.

CHELSEA AND UNITED FACE STIFF COMPETITION IN TOP-FOUR BATTLE

Who out of Chelsea and United will get top four? That is the most horrible question that there’s been for a long time!

I still don’t want to be disrespectful and write off Wolves and Sheffield United. You can’t write those two off. Wolves, the way they play with their attacking play, they’re a fantastic team to watch and then you’ve got Sheffield United.

John Lundstram of Sheffield United celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and AFC Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on February 09, 2020 in Sheffield, United KingdomGetty Images

The only team I’d say that are better than them as a unit is Liverpool, who are a real team. There’s not one great individual there and their system keeps going and going and they grind you down.

They play in a way which is good watch, if you watch their centre halves flying forward and overlapping. Defensively, they’re as good as any team in the Premier League but the only thing they can’t do regularly enough is score. They don’t have a regular goalscorer but they have midfield players who can get in there and Lundstram can come off the bench and scored in the last game. Fleck can nick goals as well.

For me, it’s not a Manchester United-Chelsea thing. There are at least another two teams who can finish in the Champions League positions.