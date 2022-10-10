Football

Frank Lampard on 'amazing' Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club goal condemns Everton to 2-1 defeat against Man Utd

Reaction from Frank Lampard at Goodison Park on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club career goal sealed a 2-1 win for Manchester United over his Everton side, a result that lifted Erik ten Hag's men up to fifth in the Premier League table. The 37-year-old Ronaldo came off the bench in the 29th minute to replace the injured Anthony Martial and got the winner just before the break

00:01:33, an hour ago