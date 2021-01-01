Frank Lampard is unsure of what the January transfer window will hold for Chelsea, but says he has “ideas” on how to take his team forward.

The Blues made seven new signings in the summer transfer window, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Hakim Ziyech all joining the Stamford Bridge club.

However, Lampard remained coy on his expectations for the January transfer window, instead choosing to focus on the work he can do with the players he already has.

“I’m not absolutely sure yet, to be honest,” the Chelsea boss responded when asked whether any signings would be made this month.

“I have ideas. We have a big squad, we’ll have to see if that changes, if there are opportunities for players that aren’t playing so much.

"That will be a conversation between the player, club and myself. And then we’ll see if we feel we can strengthen in the right way. But we’re not jumping up and down to do so.

“My focus this year is purely on work because we have new players, because we have young players. I’m focusing on that. But we’ll see. It’s a long month.”

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League fixtures and are currently slumped in sixth place in the table having played 16 games.

