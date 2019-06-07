Frappart named in pool of Ligue 1 referees for next season

Frappart, the only referee from France who will be officiating at the women's World Cup which begins in the country on Friday, was promoted to the top division after her stint in Ligue 2.

"I am proud and honoured by this nomination... being the first woman to become referee in Ligue 1 is a privilege, an honour and a responsibility," Frappart said in a statement on Friday.

Frappart made her Ligue 1 bow in a goalless draw at Stade de la Licorne between hosts Amiens and Strasbourg, booking four players in all, three of whom were from the visiting side.

She follows in the footsteps of Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus, who became the first woman to officiate a Bundesliga match in 2017 when Hertha Berlin drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen.