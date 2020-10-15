Former wonderkid Freddy Adu has made his return to football by joining a Swedish third-tier team.

Adu was once of the most promising youngsters in the world and was the first pick in the 2014 MLS Superdraft.

However, he has failed to hit the heights expected of him and his career has seen him play for 15 clubs in nine countries over 17 years.

His latest club, Osterlen FF, play in a village in southern Sweden with a population of just 400 people. It is his first club since leaving Las Vegas Lights at the end of the 2018 season.

“Missed this sport so much and just happy to have the opportunity to be playing again, one step at a time,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Skipped a lot of steps in the past but now I get a chance to do it right. I’m excited and never been more ready!”

Adu started his career with DC United before a move to Real Salt Lake and then Benfica in 2008. It didn't work out for him in Europe as he had spells with Monaco, Belenenses, Aris and Caykur Rizesport before heading back west to join Philadelphia Union.

He then played for clubs in Brazil, Serbia and Finland before again returning to the USA, where his career looked to have stalled before this latest move.

