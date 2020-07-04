Free-scoring Sassuolo push Lecce deeper into trouble

July 4 (Reuters) - Entertainers Sassuolo were involved in another high-scoring game on Saturday as they beat Lecce 4-2 to push their relegation-threatened opponents deeper into trouble.

After 3-3 draws against Inter Milan and Verona followed by a 3-1 win at Fiorentina, the Neroverdi were quickly on the scoresheet again as Francesco Caputo broke clear and chipped the ball over Gabriel to put them ahead after five minutes.

Lecce, who have lost all four of their games since the season resumed, surprisingly replied with a Fabio Lucioni volley from a corner in the 27th minute.

Both teams were awarded penalties in the second half with Domenico Berardi converting to put Sassuolo back in front in the 63rd minute before Marco Mancosu replied four minutes later as Lecce hit back for the second time.

However, two goals in five minutes from Jeremie Boga and Mert Muldur settled the game as Sassuolo climbed to ninth with 40 points from 30 games and a tally of 55 goals -- more than they managed in the whole of last season.

Lecce, promoted last season, remained stuck in the bottom three with 25 points and the worst defensive record in the league with 70 goals conceded. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

