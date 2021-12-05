Freiburg hit Borussia Monchengladbach for six to climb into the top four in the Bundesliga.

Gladbach are struggling towards the foot of the table, and their hopes of moving into mid-table were undone by a first-half blitz from Freiburg.

It was a blazing start from Freiburg, as Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Schade and Philipp Lienhart gave them a three-goal lead after just 12 minutes. And Nicolas Hoefler, Lucas Hoeler and Nico Schlotterbeck completed the scoring before the interval.

Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin are towards the foot of the table in Germany and they played out a 2-2 draw, with Stevan Jovetic scoring twice for the visitors to rescue a point.

Lazio claimed a 3-1 win at Sampdoria to keep themselves on the coat-tails of the European places in Serie A, with Ciro Immobile netting twice to complement an early goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Verona fought back from three goals down to win 4-3 at Venezia. The home side were in command at the interval, but an own goal from Thomas Henry on 52 minutes shifted the momentum of the match.

Goals from Gianluca Caprari and Giovanni Simeone drew the visitors level, with the latter adding another to spark wild Verona celebrations.

Fiorentina were 3-2 winners at Bologna, while Spezia and Sassuolo drew 2-2.

Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 win over Espanyol courtesy of an own goal from Leandro Cabrera cemented their position in fifth in La Liga.

Cadiz remain in the relegation spots in Spain’s top flight following a 3-1 loss at Elche.

Valencia moved into the top half of the table with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo courtesy of goals from Hugo Duro and Maximiliano Gomez.

Rennes climbed to second in Ligue 1 with a thumping 5-0 win at Saint-Etienne. Martin Terrier was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

Sofiane Diop scored one goal and created a second as Monaco brushed aside Metz 4-0, while Bordeaux and Lyon drew 2-2.

Strasbourg were 3-0 winners and Nice, Nantes won 1-0 on the road at Lorient, Montpellier beat Clermont Foot 1-0 and Angers emerged 2-1 victors at Reims.

