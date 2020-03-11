French League Cup final postponed amid coronavirus - report

L'Equipe and Le Parisien said that neither PSG nor Lyon wanted to play in an empty stadium after the French League said that all Ligue 1 and 2 games would take place without spectators until April 15.

France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 1,784 people and killed 33 in the country. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jon Boyle)