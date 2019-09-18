French League Cup to disappear from next season

"The LFP's board and its general assembly have decided to suspend the organisation of the League Cup after the 2019-2020 edition," the LFP said in a statement.

"Depending on the market, the LFP retains the right to relaunch the competition in the future."

The LFP had failed to secure a broadcaster for the 2020-2024 period.

The competition was created in 1995 and has been won a record eight times by Paris St Germain. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)