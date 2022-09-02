A judicial investigation has been opened by French prosecutors after Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba said he was the victim of extortion and threats from an organised gang.

Pogba made an initial complaint to Turin prosecutors in July and following a preliminary investigation in August, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the judicial investigation will examine allegations including "blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy".

Pogba issued a statement through his lawyers last weekend, whilst the French international's brother Mathias posted videos on social media promising to publish "great revelations" about the player, which he labelled “explosive”.

The initial investigation, held on 3 August, examined multiple charges by an organised crime targeted at the former Manchester United player, including extortion in an organised gang, attempted extortion in an organised gang, and participation in a criminal conspiracy with the view to commit a crime.

The charges “relating to various allegations of which Mr Paul Pogba would have been a victim between March and July 2022,” a statement read.

"This investigation was entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Organised Crime (OCLCO) of the Central Headquarters of the Judicial Police (DCPJ).

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office launched a judicial investigation today relating to allegations against persons unknown, including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping or kidnapping with a release before the seventh day to prepare or facilitate the commission of a crime or an offence, and membership of a criminal conspiracy.

"The investigations will continue within the framework of a judicial investigation entrusted to two magistrates investigators of the Paris Court of Justice."

