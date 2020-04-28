Football

French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - The French 2019-20 soccer season and other 2019-20 professional sports competitions will not be allowed to resume before September, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.

"The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially that of football, will not be able to resume," he said.

He also said that following the end of a nationwide lockdown on May 11, gatherings of more than 10 people indoors or outdoors will remain banned and that beaches will remain closed to the public at least until June 1. (Reporting by Michel Rose, Benoit Van Overstraeten and John Irish; writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Football
