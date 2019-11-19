LIVE

Netherlands U-21 - England U-21

Friendlies (Youth) - 19 November 2019

Friendlies (Youth) – Follow the Football match between Netherlands U-21 and England U-21 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 19 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erwin van de Looi or Adrian Boothroyd? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Netherlands U-21 and England U-21? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Netherlands U-21 vs England U-21. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

