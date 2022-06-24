Sarina Wiegman extended her unbeaten run as England manager after the Lionesses dispatched Netherlands 5-1 in a pre-Euro 2022 friendly at Elland Road.

Netherlands opened the scoring in the first half through PSG-bound striker Lieke Martens, however Lucy Bronze drew England level minutes later, after the full-back’s miss-hit cross looped over the head of Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and found the top corner.

A hectic second half saw veteran Dutch midfielder Sherida Spitse strike a penalty against the post, only for England to counter and score through substitute Beth Mead 54 seconds later.

The ruthless Lionesses then sealed the victory with an Ella Toone strike and a brilliant Lauren Hemp volley in a matter of minutes. Mead then made it five with her second of the night late in the contest.

The Lionesses, who will be among the favourites at next month’s Euros, are yet to lose under Wiegman’s stewardship, with the England manager having now won 11 of her 13 games.

Next week England will wrap up their pre-tournament preparations by taking on Switzerland in a friendly with the Lionesses subsequently due to play their European Championship opener against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Three days later, Netherlands will kick off their own Euros campaign against Sweden.

TALKING POINT - ENGLAND WERE CLINICAL

Last week Wiegman called for more ruthlessness from her side after the Lionesses had 25 shots on goal, including ten on target, against Belgium.

Though England ultimately won that game through three second half goals, they lacked a cutting edge, squandering a host of clear-cut opportunities.

However, a week is a long time in football ‒ today England were relentless. Everything they touched seemed to go in, whether it was a miss-hit Bronze cross, a speculative Toone strike, or an audacious volley from the spectacular Hemp.

England appear to be becoming more clinical at a crucial time, with just a game to play before their European Championship opener against Austria.

The Lionesses have scored 80 goals and conceded just three under Wiegman, albeit mostly against lesser-ranked opposition.

But this Netherlands side was by no means weak opposition ‒ they are ranked fourth in the world with recent tournament pedigree having won the 2017 Euros and reached the 2019 World Cup final.

Of course it is only a friendly, but the Lionesses have laid down a marker with this result, and should go into the European Championships safe in the knowledge that on their day they can batter top-tier opposition.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - LAUREN HEMP (ENGLAND)

In the second half Hemp was a thorn in the Netherlands’ side. The Manchester City winger was a constant and frenetic presence on England’s left wing.

She provided a pin-point cross to assist Mead’s first goal before setting up Toone who curled in England’s third goal.

Hemp then rounded off her performance with the pick of the goals - a wicked volley that found the top right corner from inside the box.

Before the game the talk was whether Hemp could star as England’s main attacking influence in Ellen White absence. The answer is a resounding yes.

