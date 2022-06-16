Friendlies / Regular
Molineux / 16.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
Completed
3
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
    England - Belgium

    Highlights

    England
    Belgium

    Statistics

    Recent matches

    England

    Belgium

    Lineups

    England
    4-5-1
    Belgium
    4-4-2
    England
    4-5-1
    Belgium
    4-4-2
    England logo
    England
    Belgium logo
    Belgium
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions
