Sarina Wiegman believes England cannot claim they are the best team in the world as they have not won the World Cup, but admits they are in “a very good place” following their 2-1 win against the United States

Having made history by winning Euro 2022 in July, England laid another big marker at Wembley by beating USA, who are the world champions.

It is just the third time the Lionesses have beaten USA from 11 meetings.

“You are the best team in the world when you have won the World Cup, we didn’t,” Wiegman told the press.

“I think we’re in a very good place, but as I say all the time, it’s so close, there’s so many good countries.

“We’ve done really well, but we have to keep doing that, keep working hard and executing our plans.

“I do think you’ve seen our team grow very, very much. But we also take up some things we can really do better, we do our best to be the best we can be, and hopefully that will bring us lots more success, but we don’t know now.”

It was a dramatic match with England benefitting from two VAR checks in the first half.

They were awarded a penalty which was put away by Georgia Stanway and Trinity Rodman’s equaliser was disallowed due to Sophia Smith being deemed offside.

Nevertheless, Wiegman feels England deserved the victory which came on the 50th anniversary of the team.

“We can take lots of things from this,” added Wiegman. “We don’t win a World Cup now, but it’s really good to have this moment, this game in this environment with all the people cheering for us, as we prepare for next year.

“It’s absolutely a good measure. I think the Euros was a very good measure too.

“It’s good to have a test against the USA because they’ve won so many things over years and years. So lots of respect for them, but hopefully we’re catching up – and again, it’s now October, it’s not July yet.”

