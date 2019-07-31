Bale was not included in the Real Madrid squad for the Audi Cup, a four-team pre-season tournament that also featured Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce, with manager Zinedine Zidane citing an injury.

The 30-year-old forward has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Madrid, even going so far as to reach advanced talks over a move to China before that was blocked by the club at the last minute.

It appeared he would then stay at Real Madrid - but now his future appears to be once again in jeopardy after he was snapped by Spanish tabloid El Confidencial playing golf yesterday afternoon while his team-mates were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in Munich.

The news is likely to infuriate Zidane, who has already admitted he wants to see the back of the Wales international.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told a French newspaper: “It’s simple, Zidane doesn’t like Gareth.

“There’s no relationship between them. There never has been.”

Head coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid looks on during the match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on July 29, 2019 in Munich, Germany.Getty Images

Manager Zidane said last week: "If he can go, it would be better.

"It's nothing personal, I don't have anything against Bale, but I have to make decisions.

"There comes a time when it's time to change and it's good for everyone to go their separate ways.

"Leaving is the decision of the coach, and also the player, who knows the situation."

Gareth Bale meets Zinedine Zidane in 2013Getty Images

The Real Madrid dressing room is also thought to have turned against Bale, with the Spanish media reporting that they call him 'The Golfer' in reference to the hobby they feel he takes more seriously than his football.

Bale is also understood to have missed team meals out because they take place late in the evening, as is the Spanish custom, and he has yet to master the language, despite joining Los Blancos back in 2013.