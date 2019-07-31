Spurs went 18 months without signing a single player, leaving Pochettino increasingly frustrated as his squad struggled to cope with the rigours of competing across multiple competitions.

But this summer the Champions League runners-up spent a reported £55million on French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and £10m on Jack Clarke, who has returned to Leeds for a season on loan.

There have been exits too with Kieran Trippier and Vincent Janssen having been sold and Danny Rose said to have been allowed to find a new club.

But the England international was restored to the Spurs squad for the pre-season Audi Cup and started in the 1-0 win over Real Madrid last night, only for his manager Pochettino to deny any knowledge of the left-back's current situation.

"I know nothing about the situation of my players," said Pochettino.

"I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them.

" "Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and [chairman] Daniel Levy. "

"The club needs to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

Danny Rose was part of the Tottenham squad that reached the Champions League finalPA Sport

Rose himself has appeared unsure of where he will be playing by the time the Premier League season starts on August 9, even before his demotion from and promotion back into the first-team squad.

"If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great," Rose said back in June.

"I don't know what the future holds now."