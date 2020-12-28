JANUARY

Barcelona: A club in turmoil the whole year

The year began with Barcelona sacking Ernesto Valverde on January 13, announcing the appointment of Quique Setién the day after, with the following bullish statement.

Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans.

If only they knew.

Manchester United almost blow Fernandes signing

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in late January. However, if reports were to believed, Ed Woodward almost contrived to blow the transfer after haggling over the method of payment. The then 25-year-old would drive United to Champions League qualification, though they would limp out of the competition at the Group Stage.

FEBRUARY

The second month of the year began with an extraordinary run of unsuccessful spot-kicks in the Super Cup final of the J-League, a match that featured Andres Iniesta's team Vissel Kobe. There were nine missed on the spin.

Remarkable scenes as NINE straight penalty kicks missed in J League Super Cup final

Manchester City banned from Europe for two years

On February 14, Man City were banned from Europe for two years, and fined £30 million.

An independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) took the decision, explaining that City had been found guilty of "serious breaches" of FFP, as well as failing to cooperate in the investigation. City were incandescent, saying they were "disappointed but not surprised".

'The end of the world as we know it'

It was a seismic decision, one that Tom Adams would write had the changed fabric of competition in an article headlined: Manchester City's Champions League ban is the end of the world as we know it, calling it "a decision which is unprecedented in its severity, and, to some extent, bravery".

No guarantees Liverpool would be crowned champions and invincible dream left in tatters

Liverpool were almost guaranteed a first title in 30 years as February drew to a close. Yet, rumours were abound, as early as February 29, when the UK had only 19 confirmed Covid-19 cases, that the coronavirus pandemic could deny them their glory. On the same day, Liverpool’s dreams of an invincible season were left in tatters after they were humbled 3-0 away to Watford thanks to a double from Ismaila Sarr.

MARCH

Daniel Sturridge hit with worldwide football ban until June

March began with another ban, this time for Daniel Sturridge, who was suspended from all football activity until mid-June over betting breaches. Sturridge was initially found guilty of two charges of instructing his brother to lay bets on a proposed move to Sevilla, but an appeal lodged by the Football Association proved a further two charges.

Llorente stuns holders Liverpool in Champions League, days after the suspension of domestic football

An extra-time double from Marcos Llorente stunned holders Liverpool – at a full Anfield and days after the suspension of domestic football - earned Atletico Madrid a 3-2 on March 11 win to seal a 4-2 aggregate success. It would be revealed the following day on March 12 that UEFA had invited its various stakeholders to a video call to discuss the future of its competitions in the wake of the on-going crisis.

Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal confirmed on March 12 that their manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus, with the announcement coming just hours after the Premier League insisted that the following weekend’s fixtures would go ahead as scheduled. A day later, it would be announced that the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL) and the Women's Super League (WSL) had been postponed until April 4.

The greatest tackle in football history?

Football was still in full swing in other parts of the world where coronavirus had not yet fully taken hold, so on March 14 Curtis Good of Melbourne City produced this outstanding tackle to deny Western Sydney Wanderers' Simon Cox a sure goal in a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

Is this the greatest tackle in football history?

Meanwhile on March 19, the suspension of domestic football within in the UK and the season would be extended indefinitely. Just four days later the United Kingdom was placed into a national lockdown by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

APRIL

Liverpool announce furlough U-turn after backlash

Aftter receiving a torrent of criticism Liverpool changed their decision to place some staff on furlough and issued an apology on April 6. Chief executive Peter Moore said:

We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week and are truly sorry for that.

Barcelona in crisis as six directors quit

2020 was a year of turmoil for Barcelona. That turmoil was ratcheted up when in early April - the 10th of the month to be precise - six board directors resigned criticising the clubs's handling of a social media scandal and the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis. Two of the club's four vice-presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were among those to quit, joined by directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Teixdor.

In a letter to fans, the directors pointed a finger at president Josep Maria Bartomeu and expressed doubts about the board's ability to handle the implications of the pandemic, which has slashed income and led to a 70 per cent players pay cut. They asked Bartomeu to call presidential elections as soon as possible.

MAY

Matt Le Tissier voted greatest Premier League player

The lockdown saw one of the best underdog stories of modern times, after Matt Le Tissier saw off a host of Premier League greats to win the prestigious Eurosport Cup.

Le Tissier’s run to the final was magnificent:

Round one: Cristiano Ronaldo

Round two: Rio Ferdinand

Quarter-final: Steven Gerrard

Semi-final: Alan Shearer

Final: Thierry Henry

Barcelona put almost everyone - including Griezmann - up for sale

As Barcelona's woes deepened, reports emerged that almost all of the squad were up for sale - only three players were considered safe from the firesale.

JUNE

Goal-line technology fail! Hawk-Eye apologise after stunning incident denies Sheffield United

Hawk-Eye apologised after goal-line technology failed to award Sheffield United a goal during their clash with Aston Villa on the Premier League's return on June 17. Orjan Nyland back peddled after catching Oliver Norwood’s floating free-kick, with replays clearly showing the ball had crossed the line. The Sheffield United players immediately protested – as did their Twitter account – but referee Michael Oliver’s watch did not react and play continued. VAR still could have intervened and spared the technology’s blushes but no review was ordered. And the situation was made even more extraordinary when reports surfaced that Oliver’s watch had gone off – during half-time. It was the (supposedly flawless) system’s first error since its introduction in the Premier League in 2013 and happened because all the Hawk-Eye cameras were blocked off, either by the goalkeeper, defender or post, which has not occurred in over 9,000 matches. The match would finish 0-0.

Roy Keane goes full Roy Keane

On June 20 former Manchester United captain Roy Keane lambasted David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire in vituperative terms after conceding a first-half goal to Tottenham. Steven Bergwijn put Spurs ahead when his shot flew off De Gea's hands into the net, while Shaw and Maguire were found wanting in the build-up. Speaking on Sky Sports at half time, Keane did not hold back.

I'm shocked. I'm shocked at that goal. I've watched a lot of football over the years but to give away that goal. I can't believe Manchester United. I can't believe Shaw heading the ball and then running forward...I'm staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can just get done like this, and I am sick to death of this goalkeeper. I would be fighting him at half time. I would be swinging punches at this guy. This is a standard save for an established international goalkeeper.I am flabbergasted. There's got to be some stuff going on at half-time. If I was Ole, make some changes, get some lads off the pitch. Man United, Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match. Get a taxi back to Manchester. These are established international players. You do your job - we're trying to get the top four. God forbid about winning trophies. I am disgusted with it. Maguire, De Gea, you should hang your heads in shame.

Liverpool finally crowned champions after 30-year wait, as City lose to Chelsea

On June 25 Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years after Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea, meaning the Reds’ 23-point lead at the top of table was unassailable.

Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title wildly outside Anfield

Andre Wisdom in hospital after being stabbed

The month finished with the shocking news Derby County defender Andre Wisdom was in hospital in Liverpool after being stabbed following a visit to a relative. Wisdom visited a family member in Toxteth, and as he made his way back to the car, he was assaulted, resulting in a hospitalisation. The former Liverpool defender is now back playing.

JULY

Sir Alex reveals Jurgen Klopp’s 3.30am call

In late July, Klopp won the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year following Liverpool’s Premier League-winning campaign. He proceeded to call Sir Alex Ferguson to tell him at 03.30am, as told by Ferguson himself.

"Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool 30 years since winning that league, incredible," said Ferguson.

"You thoroughly deserved it, and the performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

I'll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done.

Sir Alex Ferguson: I'll forgive Jurgen Klopp for 3.30am phone call!

Jurgen Klopp reveals when he will leave Liverpool

Just 18 days after winning the league Jurgen Klopp announced his plans to leave Liverpool. Fear not Reds fans, the Liverpool boss confirmed that he would stay at the club for four more years before returning to Germany.. Klopp signed a new four-year contract at Anfield back in December and he aims to honour it before departing in 2024. The 53-year-old admitted that he wants to head back to Germany and "do nothing for a year" after leaving Liverpool and also mentioned that he would like to return to Mainz - a club that he previously played for and managed - but he didn't specify whether it was to live or in a working capacity.

AUGUST

Bayern Munich humiliate Barcelona by smashing EIGHT goals to reach semi-finals

August 14 saw Bayern Munich advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League with a stunning 8-2 evisceration of Barcelona at the Estadio de Luz in Lisbon - it was, according to reports, a huge factor in Lionel Messi's impending attempt to navigate a Barcelona exit. More on that below.

Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to Champions League glory

Nine days after that Barca demolition Bayern Munich sealed a sixth European Cup crown with a narrow 1-0 win over first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain. The German giants were favourites going into the contest and they duly completed a record, full house of 11 Champions League victories thanks to Kingsley Coman's 59th minute header.

The victory capped a magnificent first campaign at the helm for Hansi Flick, who only took charge of the Bavarians in November, as he led his side to the second European-domestic treble in their history. In contrast, it means more heartache for PSG as their long wait for a maiden title in this competition goes on

Harry Maguire guilty on all charges, handed suspended prison sentence

On August 25 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery in Greece. Christopher Sharman and Joe Maguire were also found guilty following a brawl outside a Mykonos bar. Maguire, the 27-year-old Manchester United captain, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days due to it being a first offence, while the charges were downgraded to misdemeanours.

Lionel Messi informs Barcelona he wants to terminate contract

Also on August 25, Messi told Barcelona he wanted out of the club, via a burofax. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner told Barca of his intention to invoke a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave unilaterally but the club insisted that the clause in expired June - and were given full backing in that regard by Liga, who said in a statement that would not leave Barcelona this summer unless his €700 million release clause was met.

Brewster’s missed penalty hands Community Shield to Arsenal 29/08

Just 34 days after the conclusion of the 2019-20 Premier League season and 28 days after the FA Cup final, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a stunning goal along with the winner in a penalty shootout as Arsenal beat Liverpool to lift the Community Shield after the game finished 1-1 at Wembley.

SEPTEMBER

Messi U-turn: I'm staying at Barcelona, but only to avoid court battle

September began with Lionel Messi backtracking he would stay at Barcelona to avoid a legal dispute with the club, saying:

I will never go to court against the club of my life, that's why I am staying.

FIVE red cards in last minute as PSG lose to Marseille

Marseille ended a 20-game winless run against Paris Saint-Germain and defeated the French champions but in an extraordinary end to Le Classique there were five red cards in injury time – three for PSG, two for Marseille – as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home.

Luis Suarez accused of cheating in Italian exam

Messi's desire to leave Camp Nou was rooted in the rudderless boardroom management of the club, but also the perceived slipshod treatment of one of his closest friends Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan, having been told by new Barca boss Ronald Koeman that he was surplus to requirements, looked set for a switch to Juventus. However, to ensure he did not count on Juve's non-EU quota, he attempted to get an Italian passport through his wife, who is an Italian citizen. One problem: authorities announced they were investigating Suarez. The proosecutor’s Office of Perugia and the Guardia di Finanza read:

During the investigations, irregularities emerged in the exam taken by Luis Suarez to obtain the Italian citizenship

OCTOBER

Summer transfer window: Every Premier league club rated and reviewed 06/10

Deadline day was - as ever - frantic, with some clubs getting the players they needed, while many missed out. The headline transfers came in north London, with Arsenal signing Thomas Partey and Tottenham acquiring Gareth Bale.

How did your club perform during the window and how have they performed since? Revisit our business done by all 20 Premier League teams... SPOILER ALERT: Arsenal were given an A and West Ham an E.

Ozil saves Gunnersaurus by offering to pay his full salary

Arsenal dominated domintaed the news cycle in October. And in one of the year's most bizarre stories in a bizarre year, just 24 hours after it was reported that Arsenal had decided to sack mascot Gunnersaurus, Mesut Ozil looked to have saved the day. The 31-year-old, who is reportedly on £350,000 a week, said he would pay Gunnersaurus' wages in order to keep him in a job. Ozil says he will continue to do so as long as he is at the club.

It had been reported that the dinosaur mascot – played by Jerry Quy for the last 27 years - had been sacked as part of cost-cutting measures at the club. The decision was met with anger by Gunners supporters, coming just a few months after the club announced 55 redundancies because of the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. But an unlikely hero arrived in the form of Ozil.

Bombshell as United and Liverpool plan to radically reshape football

Manchester United and Liverpool were the driving forces behind proposals which would have radically altered the fabric of English football and concentrated power in the hands of elite clubs. The concept was named ‘Project Big Picture’ and was ultimately rejected out of hand but provided a key insight into the foresight of some elite clubs.

NOVEMBER

Luiz floored Ceballos during fight at Arsenal training ground

David Luiz and Dani Ceballos were involved in a fight during an Arsenal training session , according to a report. The pair were sent home from training before being hauled in front of the squad by manager Mikel Arteta, where they apologised to each other and the issue was put to bed.

Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona died aged 60 on November 25. The former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors player recently had emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain. Clarín, Argentina’s largest newspaper, first reported that Maradona had passed away, and the news would later be confirmed by his agent Matias Morla.

It led to an outpouring of love for the 1986 World Cup winner. Marseille head coach Andre Villas-Boas felt that FIFA should retire all number 10 jerseys to pay homage to football legend Diego Armando Maradona.

'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas

DECEMBER

Players walk off at PSG amid allegations of racism from fourth official

The most important act of 2020 occurred in early December when both sets of players left the pitch during PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir after one of the visitors' coaches was reportedly racially abused by the fourth official. Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute and the players and staff from the Turkish side left the pitch after about 10 minutes of discussions with referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania.

Their action prompted Tom Adams to write the following:

PSG sack Tuchel

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel on Christmas eve by PSG brought December to a close. While PSG were yet to confirm the news at the time of writing, it was widely reported that Mauricio Pochettino was set to move to Parc des Princes. Eurosport France detailed the five key junctures of Tuchel’s sacking.

Lewandowski and Harder win Eurosport Star of the Year in football awards

'Chelsea's ambitions very good' - Harder on why she decided to move to Chelsea

Arsenal stumble and stumble

Incredibly, Arsenal descended into, erm, credible relegation candidates after a December that plunged the club into new lows, before a miserable run was ended by a comfortable win over Chelsea, while Liverpool reconfirmed their status as English football's preeminent force.

