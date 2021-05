Football

'From now on it can only get worse' - Thomas Tuchel after meeting Roman Abramovich

Reaction from Thomas Tuchel after the German won his first, and Chelsea's second, UEFA Champions League title as Kai Havertz scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over English rivals Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday.

00:01:34, 9 minutes ago