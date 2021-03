Football

Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: 'It was not a gift, he deserved his place' - Jose Mourinho praises Dele Alli

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho spoke after his side beat Fulham 1-0 in the English Premier League on Thursday. Spurs opened the scoring when Son Heung-min's cross was converted into his own net by Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, via a slight flick from Dele Alli. Alli returned to the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time since September and Mourinho explained he "deserved it".

00:00:41, 3 hours ago