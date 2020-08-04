Fulham back in Premier League after playoff final win over Brentford

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fulham returned to the Premier League a year after relegation as two extra-time goals from full-back Joe Bryan gave them a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Tuesday.

Bryan spotted out-of-position Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who was anticipating a cross from his deep free-kick, and cleverly drove the ball into the bottom corner before making sure of the win with a second goal three minutes from the end of the second period of extra time.

Henrik Dalsgaard pulled one back for Brentford in the final seconds. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

