Fulham have completed the last-gasp signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The midfielder has seen his chances of first-team football further limited with the big-money arrival of Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge, and he departs as he searches for more regular game time to continue his recover from the injuries that plagued his season last time out.

Football Asian Champions League East Zone to resume on Nov. 18 2 HOURS AGO

The deal represents something of a coup for Fulham, who were scraping around trying to get some late deals done to improve their squad after making a disappointing start to the new Premier League season.

"I'm really happy to come 'next door', if you will!" Loftus Cheek said. "I watched Fulham at the start of the season and they looked like they're playing decent football.

With this manager, I think I can get back to my best football. That's the main thing for me, to find my form and help this team win games.

Loftus-Cheek has been capped 10 times by England and went to the 2018 World Cup. He actually was given a start in Chelsea's opening game of the Premier League season at Brighton, but failed to impress and has not made an appearance since.

Premier League Forget Transfer Deadline Day, treatment of Gunnersaurus a disgrace - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO