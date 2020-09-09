French World Cup-winner Areola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Spanish champions Real Madrid as part of a deal that took Keylor Navas to Paris.

Fulham, who were relegated after the 2018-19 season, sealed an immediate return to the English top flight after they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship playoff final.

Scott Parker's side host Arsenal in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sept. 12. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

