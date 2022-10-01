Football

Furious Antonio Conte says refereeing doesn’t match level of Premier League after Tottenham lose to Arsenal

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested referees and VAR officials are letting the Premier League down and said England could follow Italy's example to improve standards after his side's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday in the north London derby. Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in the second half for a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

