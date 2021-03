Football

Furious Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal - 'The referee has apologised'

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos defended Cristiano Ronaldo after the 'Selecao' captain reacted furiously when he was denied what would have been a late winning goal in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Serbia, which finished in a 2-2 draw instead. "Regarding the late goal, I have no doubts at all. The referee himself has just apologised."

00:01:03, 6 minutes ago