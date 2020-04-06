Furloughing: A ‘crass grab’ to leverage players or a reasonable reaction to protect jobs?

WHAT HAPPENED?

Liverpool became the latest Premier League club to place some staff on furlough.

FURLOUGH: WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

At a basic level it means an extended period of leave. In the current context, it refers to the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Here is the government’s statement on the above scheme.

"If you and your employer both agree, your employer might be able to keep you on the payroll if they’re unable to operate or have no work for you to do because of coronavirus (COVID-19). This is known as being ‘on furlough’.

" Your employer could pay 80% of your wages through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, up to a monthly cap of £2,500. You’ll still be paid by your employer and pay taxes from your income. You cannot undertake work for your employer while on furlough. "

LIVERPOOL’S REASONING

Here are the key passages from the club’s statement:

“At club level, various other measures have been taken to protect the best interests of the club and our staff in both the short term and the long term, with all such actions being undertaken following various internal discussions. In some instances, further measures will follow only once all parties are in a position to proceed and updates will be provided as and when this is the case.

“Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough. The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged. Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.

“Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club – on and off the pitch – with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis. There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing.”

WHAT ARE THE MAIN TAKEAWAYS?

Liverpool's matchday and non-matchday staff will be paid while the Premier League is suspended

Liverpool are using a government scheme and funds to pay up to 80% of the wages of some of their staff, with the club making up the rest

Liverpool have made a collective commitment at senior levels of the club to secure jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis

Basically, Liverpool state that they have utilised the furlough scheme to protect the jobs of its employees.

HOW HAS THAT BEEN RECEIVED?

Badly. Very badly.

'WRONG'

Spirit of Shankly, a very influential but unofficial Liverpool supporters' group, called the use of taxpayers' money wrong adding “that no million-pound plus profit-making organisation should be relying on taxpayer subsidies in times of crises".

“During this crisis, many workers have lost or will lose their livelihoods. When it began, Spirit of Shankly contacted Liverpool to seek assurances that all non-playing staff would be guaranteed to receive 100 per cent wages," began the statement.

“We were told this would happen and we made a statement. This was and continues to be our priority.

" Many of our members and the committee have raised concerns that the club intend to use taxpayers' money to pay staff. We can all agree this is wrong, but again for Spirit of Shankly the prerogative is protecting jobs. "

“It is the club who make the decision on how to pay their staff and they are the ones who need to answer why, if they decide to furlough.

" Our belief is that no million-pound plus profit-making organisation should be relying on taxpayer subsidies in times of crises, yet football as a money-making industry has been singled out. "

“It is an easy target for the authorities. We are contacting the club now and asking them to explain their position and reasoning. We will report back as soon as we hear back.

“Spirit of Shankly have been working tirelessly in our communities over the past couple of weeks delivering food bags to those most in need and being here for people.”

‘AN IDENTITY CRISIS’

Elsewhere, the club have been the recipient of fierce media criticism.

Simon Hughes of The Athletic details the harsh realities of the process of "professionalising Liverpool’s business operation" that has led to an era of sustained on-field success.

“It has been argued that very little focus has been on the practices of say, pharmaceutical conglomerates whose huge profits outstrip any Premier League business, but such companies have made no pretence to their intention. Over the last decade, Liverpool has successfully traded on a hybrid model that sings about its social enterprise when relevant, enabling the club to build its commercial base. All of the workers on furlough leave may find jobs waiting for them at the end of this and it might prove to be the case that nobody with a connection to Liverpool will have been left behind,” writes Hughes on the Athletic (£).

" Yet if this has been achieved by needlessly bathing in a public wallet, hypocrisy exists, and this could lead to an identity crisis all of the club’s own making. "

"Liverpool’s history is wrapped up in legend and when treated carefully, this has helped propel the mood to impossible heights. In October, chief executive Peter Moore mentioned the power of socialism and said every single business decision at Liverpool was made with Bill Shankly in his thoughts. “What would he do?” Moore asked. Not this, Peter. Not this.”

READ IN FULL HERE

‘A CRASS GRAB’

Henry Winter in the Times does not hold back, highlighting what he sees as the hypocrisy at play in Liverpool’s words and deeds.

“The final words on the 100th and closing page of the match programme for Liverpool’s last game before lockdown, Atletico Madrid’s visit in the Champions League on March 11, read simply: 'We are Liverpool. This means more.' If you proclaim values superior to other clubs, and boast self-entitled credos such as this, you have to live by them. If you then claim state help after posting £42 million profits and spending £43.8 million on agents’ fees in a year, you deserve to be excoriated,” began Winter (£).

The Times’ chief football writer goes on to lament a “crass” grab that has undermined earlier good work:

" This is the club of Sir Kenny Dalglish, that very human emblem of thinking first of others during a crisis. Henry and Werner give the impression of just thinking of the bottom line. This is not to pit Liverpool individuals against each other, simply to remind Henry and Werner of the special people who congregate in and around Anfield, and not to embarrass them with crass grabs for public cash. Furloughing? This means money for Henry and Werner. They need to think again. "

Winter does recognise the good work the club has done, is doing and will continue to do, though.

"This is Anfield. This is supposed to be better. This undoes much of the good work Liverpool have done in responding to coronavirus, staff and fans phoning the vulnerable, checking up on them during the pandemic, the generosity of players in underwriting local food banks, and the chief executive, Peter Moore, a long-term benefactor of those food banks, offering the club’s stewards to local supermarkets to help with “queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm, taking their groceries to their cars”. People at Liverpool do care."

READ IN FULL HERE

'FURLOUGHING IS ALL ABOUT LEVERAGE'

That is according to former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who told talkSPORT that clubs are furloughing to try to force the hands of their players into wage cuts or pay deferrals.

“The idea that the Premier League is awash with money is a bit of a misrepresentation; the Premier League is awash with money but 75 per cent of that goes to the players in wages.

“Premier League clubs really don’t want to furlough; Liverpool don’t want to furlough, Tottenham don’t want to furlough, and Newcastle don’t want to furlough.

“What they want to do is to create leverage for the elephant in the room – the challenge for football at this moment in time, where the alarm bells started to ring, was that about three or four weeks ago when it became apparent that clubs in League One and League Two might not survive this. And you now have Championship clubs worried and some Premier League clubs, like Burnley, saying that ‘if we don’t get any money in by August we are not going to have any money left’.

" So, my belief is that if you’re Tottenham Hotspur and you have a wage bill of £160 million a year – that’s £14 million a month – if you get your players to take a 30 per cent pay cut that is a £4.2 million saving that can be used to help you offset the lost revenue or can be redistributed amongst the football family. "

“If you furlough 200 of your staff at £2,000 a month, you save £400,000. The bigger gain is about getting the players to take a pay cut and it is about creating leverage, it is about creating traction, it is about putting the players under pressure to do what inevitably they have to do, which is, in this crisis, with broadcasters being challenged, with no gate receipts, with no revenue coming into football clubs.

“I did some analysis, and the average Premier League football club on its last financial results had cash reserves of £24 million quid. Out of the 20 Premier League clubs last season, seven or eight made profit and the league as a whole lost £100 million.”

THE PLAYERS' PERSPECTIVE

Wayne Rooney has had his say on the call for players – at times from the government – to take a pay cut or wage deferral, with England’s all-time leading scorer calling the tactics in play as disgrace, in his weekend column in the Times.

" How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. "

"I get that players are well paid and could give up money. But this should be getting done on a case-by-case basis.

"Clubs should be sitting down with each player and explaining what savings it needs to survive. Players would accept that.

"One player might say, 'I can afford a 30%'; another might say, 'I can only afford 5%'.

“Personally, I'd have no problem with some of us paying more. I don't think that would cause any dressing room problems.

"Whatever way you look at it, we're easy targets. What gets lost is that half our wages get taken by the taxman. Money that goes to the government, money that is helping the NHS."

TL;DR

Some clubs have furloughed their staff – the latest, and most high profile of which Liverpool have come in for acerbic criticism. A former Premier League chairman believes that furloughing non-playing staff represents an attempt to leverage players into wage cuts or deferrals – while Wayne Rooney called players “easy targets.” The truth is perhaps somewhere in the middle.

However, the focus on the Premier League and its players does seem skewed. The social contract that insists that those perceived to have excessive disposable income and wealth - in this instance clubs or players - should bear added responsibility in these unprecedented times is not an unfair expectation but is applicable to us all and across industry. Yet the emphasis appears to be almost solely on football. What of multi-national corporations whose wealth supersede manifold those of an individual whose career is well remunerated if relatively short.