Furness fires Spurs to first-ever Barclays FA WSL victory

Furness' first-half penalty was enough for Tottenham to run out 1-0 winners over Liverpool in their first-ever top-flight match at the Hive on Sunday.

Karen Hills' side, who narrowly missed out on three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the campaign, dominated much of the game against the Reds, who were reduced to ten after Niamh Fahey saw red.

While Furness was delighted to be the hero from the spot, the 31-year-old was quick to put her own personal achievement to one side, insisting the team performance is a sign Tottenham will be highly successful in their debut top-flight season.

"It was great playing here and we showed that for any other team coming here we are going to make it difficult," said the Northern Irish goalscorer.

"We work very hard through the week and in training to be organised, be a hard team to beat and be a team that play football, and I think we have shown that.

"It's very important as a newly-promoted side to get points on the board early. It's our first home game and we're happy to get the win.

"The Chelsea match was a promising start last week and it was same again here, but luckily we have come away with the three points."

Meanwhile for Liverpool, emotions were at the other end of the spectrum after Becky Jane conceded a penalty for shoving over Furness in the box.

With the loss leaving Liverpool rooted to the bottom of the table with zero points after two matches, last season's top scorer Courtney Sweetman-Kirk did not hesitate in showing her annoyance over the penalty decision.

"We are frustrated and disappointed, but unfortunately that is football," said the Liverpool striker.

"At the end of the day the referee makes the decisions. Whether we think it is right or wrong they have been made and we have got to deal with that.

"Again, we have been undone by a set-piece. I don't think they really carved us open at any time and going down to ten players actually gave us a bit more fight on the counter.

"We have got to look at ourselves, go back, do the analysis, look at where it went wrong and do what we can to put that right."

