Football

Gabriel Jesus injury: Mikel Arteta unsure when Brazil striker will return for Arsenal following knee surgery

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unsure how long Gabriel Jesus will be out of action for, with the striker having undergone knee surgery after picking up an injury in Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon at the World Cup. Jesus has scored five goals in the Premier League and has set up five more since moving to North London from Manchester City in the summer.

00:01:36, 2 hours ago