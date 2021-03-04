One hundred years after the FA banned women from playing football on affiliated pitches, 50 years since the launch of the Women's FA Cup, and as Team GB look ahead to this summer in Tokyo, Eurosport mark International Women's Day with a special edition of Game of Opinions - all about the burning issues in women's football.

Eurosport's Carrie Dunn and Jen Offord present a show in which they discuss topics as diverse as transfer policy, injury rehabilitation, picking the right manager for the job, women working in the men's game (and vice versa), ticket pricing, and, inevitably, sexist abuse on social media.

Their guest Megan Wynne of Bristol City gave the behind-the-scenes view from Twerton Park after manager Tanya Oxtoby went on maternity leave - to be temporarily placed by former Liverpool boss Matt Beard.

"Obviously we knew Tanya was pregnant, but we didn't know how it was going to work," she revealed. "Then she sat us down and let us know she'd be going off in the next couple of weeks and the club would bring someone else in.

"It all happened very quickly, and the girls are delighted to have Matt here."

Megan Wynne of Wales and Bristol City Image credit: Getty Images

One of the other bosses in the FA Women's Super League balancing management and motherhood is Chelsea's Emma Hayes, who was recently linked with the vacant role at AFC Wimbledon.

"I have really mixed feelings," said Offord. "I think it would be really great to see a female manager in the men's game, but it would be sad for the women's game to have lost Hayes.

"There would be a percentage of fans who would not accept women in the men's game, but a lot of fans would - as long as the team was winning!"

They were also joined by author Chris Slegg, who has written a definitive history of the Women's FA Cup to mark 50 years since the competition began.

"If it hadn't been for the Women's FA Cup, we wouldn't have what we have now - a fully professional Women's Super League," he told us.

Other topics discussed included the England Lionesses' return to action, with Jill Scott finally reaching the milestone of 150 caps - and Phil Neville's departure for Inter Miami, to be replaced by Sarina Wiegman later this year.

"I'm pleased that a new manager is coming in," said Dunn. "Hopefully it'll be a new broom - a different style of football and eventually a first major tournament win!"

- - -

Listen to the latest Game of Opinions podcast on all major platforms now

