Gareth Bale gives hope to Cardiff City fans with cryptic comments

Gareth Bale has boosted Cardiff's hopes of signing him by suggesting the standard of football he plays before the World Cup does not make "too much of a difference". Bale is a free agent following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, and has said that he will resolve his future following his summer break.

00:01:23, 2 hours ago