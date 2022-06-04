Football

Gareth Bale: Wales forward says he has 'loads of offers' since leaving Real Madrid ahead of Ukraine clash

Gareth Bale insists he would make no apology to war-torn Ukrainians were Wales to deny them their World Cup dream, and suggested that his future does not rest on the outcome of Sunday's play-off final. Bale, who says he has had "loads" of offers since his nine-year stay at Real Madrid came to an end, knows the emotion that Ukraine will bring into the Cardiff clash.

00:02:16, an hour ago