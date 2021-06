Football

Gareth Southgate says England 'more determined than ever to take the knee' at Euro 2020 despite boos

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that the team are "determined more than ever" to take a knee before matches despite fans boo, which happened before the recent 1-0 victory over Austria ahead of Euro 2020. Southgate said that he and his players will just ignore anything that happens like that.

00:00:37, Yesterday at 17:05