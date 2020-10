Football

Gareth Southgate – ‘There are a million distractions, I can’t let Trippier’s departure impact me'

England international football manager Gareth Southgate discusses Kieran Trippier’s withdrawal from the squad ahead of the match against Denmark. Southgate will however have striker Harry Kane available for the game against the Danes, with the Tottenham forward cleared as being injury-free.

