Garry Monk has been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday manager with the club one place off the bottom of the Championship.

Monk joined the club in September 2019 and was in charge for 58 games.

His dismissal comes just a week after the Owls saw their 12-point deduction for breaching EFL spending rules halved to six points.

A statement from chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future.

“I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Owls had won three, drawn three and lost five of their opening 11 games of the season and are level on six points with bottom-placed Derby.

Monk has previously managed Swansea, Leeds, Middlesbrough, and Birmingham.

