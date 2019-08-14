Neville, who is a co-owner of Salford City, spent four months in charge of Valencia during a topsy-turvy 2015/16 season and was also an England national team coach for four years.

He was assistant manager to ex-England boss Roy Hodgson before leaving his role after a disappointing Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

Neville endured a difficult spell in charge of ValenciaReuters

The former Manchester United defender told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

" There is not one single part of me that wakes up and thinks 'I want to be on the training field". "

"I had my foray into management in Valencia and it was probably one of the best learning curves I have ever had.

"It was a clip around the ear, sometimes you need one in life. I'm more interested in the board room or in the business side of things. The football side I love.

"I love watching matches but I just don't want to be on the training pitch, I feel like I've done that part of my life and want to move on."