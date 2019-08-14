PA Sport
Gary Neville rules out a return to coaching
Gary Neville has ruled out a return to coaching and says he wants to "move on" from on-the-pitch matters.
Neville, who is a co-owner of Salford City, spent four months in charge of Valencia during a topsy-turvy 2015/16 season and was also an England national team coach for four years.
He was assistant manager to ex-England boss Roy Hodgson before leaving his role after a disappointing Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.
Neville endured a difficult spell in charge of ValenciaReuters
The former Manchester United defender told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:
" There is not one single part of me that wakes up and thinks 'I want to be on the training field"."
"I had my foray into management in Valencia and it was probably one of the best learning curves I have ever had.
"It was a clip around the ear, sometimes you need one in life. I'm more interested in the board room or in the business side of things. The football side I love.
"I love watching matches but I just don't want to be on the training pitch, I feel like I've done that part of my life and want to move on."