Gavi has won the Golden Boy award for 2022 after the news was announced in a special press conference in Palermo on Friday morning.

The Barcelona midfielder pipped Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, in an award voted for by sports journalists and presented by Tuttosport

It completes an impressive award double for the 18-year-old, who won the Kopa Trophy on Monday at the Ballon d’Or Gala – an accolade given to the best performing player under the age of 21.

After winning the Kopa Trophy on Monday, he said: "It's an honour to receive this prize and to all the people who have been there in the good and bad times. Thanks to all of those who have played a part in helping me to this award.

"I try to give the best of myself at all times. I try to carry myself in the best way."

Now he repeats the feat of his Barcelona team-mate Pedri, who won a Kopa and Golden Boy double in 2021, following a list of previous illustrious winners that include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Wayne Rooney.

Despite his tender age, Gavi has already earned 12 caps for Spain and featured 61 times for Barca, making his debut under Ronald Koeman in August 2021 – a 2-1 win over Getafe.

He has continued his excellent progress this season under Xavi, starting eight of their 10 Liga matches to date and three of their four Champions League matches.

Aside from Gavi’s success, Ballon d’Or Femeni winner Alexia Putellas was announced as the Golden Player Woman award winner.

Ancelotti happy for Benzema, questions exclusions from Ballon d'Or list

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema added to his first Ballon d'Or triumph with the Golden Boy Man accolade. Real Madrid's Florentino Perez was named the Best European President, Paolo Maldini won the prize for Best European Manager, while Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho shared the Targo Pozzo.

Nicole Arcangeli was named the Best Italian Golden Girl U21 and Julie Brand won Best European Golden Girl.

Elsewhere, Giorgio Chiellini and Andriy Shevchenko won the Targa Scirea and Golden Boy Career award respectively.

In addition, Fabio Miretti claimed the Best Italian Golden Boy award, and Rafaela Pimenta was named Best European Player's Agent.

Gavi and the other winners will be presented with their awards at a ceremony in Turin on November 7.

