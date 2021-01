Football

'Genius' - Jose Mourinho lauds Tanguy Ndombele wondergoal for Tottenham against Sheffield United

Reaction from Jose Mourinho after Tottenham won 3-1 away at Sheffield United thanks to a wonder goal from Tanguy Ndombele. "The performance was good. The team was very dominant, created enough chances to kill game in the first half. In the second half, the intention was the same. A very basic mistake, very basic, gave them the goal."

00:00:38, 124 views, 2 hours ago