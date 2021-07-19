Gennaro Gattuso has revealed his regret over missing out on the Tottenham job and his disappointment over the fierce backlash he faced from supporters.

Spurs turned to former Italy midfielder Gattuso after missing out on several other candidates in their search for a new manager earlier this summer.

However, fans strongly opposed the move due to controversial comments previously made by Gattuso about same-sex marriage and racism.

The hashtag #NoToGattuso was trending on Twitter before Gattuso dropped out of contention and Spurs eventually turned to Nuno Espirito Santo.

“It was a huge disappointment, but I wasn’t described for the way I am and there was nothing I could do,” Gattuso told Il Messaggero in Italy.

“I am sorry I could not defend myself and explain that I am not the person they were talking about in England.

“I had to accept a story that hurts more than any defeat or dismissal, in a moment when we don’t want to understand how dangerous the web can be.

“Certain malice comes from Facebook or Twitter, where it is possible to give strength to any falsehood. I don’t have social media profiles and I don’t want them, neither [my wife] Monica has.

Why should I let them insult me for anything? I don’t even have Instagram. I don’t understand, if I drink a bottle of wine, what’s the point of taking a picture to let others know.

“It’s my business, my children Gabriela and Francesco know it.”

Gattuso also had a bust-up with former Spurs coach Joe Jordan during a Champions League match with AC Milan in 2011.

He is currently without a job after being sacked by Napoli at the end of last season. He had a very brief spell in charge of Fiorentina, which lasted just 23 days after his appointment was announced.

