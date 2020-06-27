Genoa hit back with two penalties to draw at Brescia

June 27 (Reuters) - Genoa hit back with two penalties to force a 2-2 draw at Brescia as the two struggling sides defied sweltering temperatures to produce an entertaining Serie A clash on Saturday.

The match was the first to be played in the early evening slot since Serie A resumed one week ago and fears about heat were justified with a temperature of 31 Celsius at kickoff.

To make matters worse, Brescia's Mario Rigamonti stadium is one of the most exposed in the league, with three sides uncovered, resulting in the whole of the pitch being in direct sunlight for almost the entire game.

Football NWSL players take a knee during national anthem in first game back 42 MINUTES AGO

Both teams used the permitted five substitutions.

Table-propping Brescia raced to a 2-0 lead in 13 minutes with goals from Alfredo Donnarumma and Alessandro Semprini.

Iago Falque pulled one back seven minutes before halftime after Andrea Papetti was judged to have pushed Cristian Romero in the area and Genoa were awarded another spot kick in the 70th minute for handball.

Falque had already been substituted so Andrea Pinamonti stepped up to equalise.

Genoa, with 26 points from 28 games, stayed 17th, one point and one place above the drop zone while Brescia are rooted to the bottom with 18 points, behind SPAL on goal difference. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hoping to keep title-winning squad intact AN HOUR AGO