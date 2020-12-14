Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

Houllier was in charge of Liverpool from 1998-2004 and most memorably won the treble in 2000/01 with victory in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.

Liverpool also won the UEFA Super Cup and Charity Shield in 2001 and won the League Cup again the following season.

Houllier also managed Aston Villa, Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, and the France national team.

In 2003 he was awarded an honorary OBE for his contributions to British football.

