Football

Gerard Pique 'deserves' emotional farewell game as Barcelona club legend before retirement - Xavi

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez described Gerard Pique as "one of the best centre-backs in the history of football" on Friday, in the wake of the 35 year-old defender's announcement that he will retire from football after his final game at the Nou Camp on Saturday against Almeira. Pique played more than 600 times for the Catalan giants and won eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies.

00:01:41, an hour ago