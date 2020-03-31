German clubs ratify play suspension until at least April 30-DFL

The DFL had last week proposed the extension from April 2 with the country still in lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The extension no doubt will further affect the clubs' finances, already struggling with the sharp dip in revenue.

Last week Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came together to create a 20 million euros ($21.93 million) solidarity fund to help clubs in the top two tiers stave off a potential financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday it was crucial for the season to be completed as clubs look to minimise the financial damage.

"It is imperative that we play the season out," Rummenigge said. "Both for reasons of sporting fairness but obviously also to keep the financial damage as low as possible." ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)