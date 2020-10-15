Osnabrueck had recorded two positive COVID-19 tests among players and most of them were ordered to remain at home and isolated, the DFL said.

"A postponement request was approved by the DFL on Thursday... after the bulk of the senior team had to go into home quarantine," it said. The game will now be played on Oct. 28.

It is the second game in the second division to be postponed since the start of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

